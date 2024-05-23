MLB The Show 24: How to Complete the Season 1 Recap Program

Season 2 in MLB The Show 24 kicks off on June 7th, so the developers at Sony San Diego are giving players one last chance at picking up several of the most desired cards in Diamond Dynasty. The new Season 1 Recap Program is filled with packs and cards for players to earn and it's relatively easy to run through if you know what to do. Below, we've put together a guide to show you the quickest ways to get through the new program and fill your lineup with top-end cards before Season 1 ends in MLB The Show 24.

MLB The Show 24 Season 1 Recap Program Breakdown

(Photo: Sony San Diego)

If you've been doing everything MLB The Show 24 has to offer, you can finish this program without hopping into a game. You can collect all of the reward cards from Season 1 to earn more than 150 points needed to max out the Season 1 Recap Program. However, if you've already finished all that, you probably don't need many of these packs, so our breakdown assumes you're only getting a few points from those collections. In that case, the best course of action is to work on the repeatable PXP missions in your preferred game mode. Here are all of those missions and several players that you can use to complete each of them:

350 PXP with players from The Negro Leagues – 85 Buck Leonard, 85 Larry Doby, 86 Rube Foster

– 85 Buck Leonard, 85 Larry Doby, 86 Rube Foster 350 PXP with players from Subway Series – 84 Alfonso Soriano, 84 Jorge Posada, 83 Bernie Williams

84 Alfonso Soriano, 84 Jorge Posada, 83 Bernie Williams 350 PXP with players from Standout Series – 93 Mike Napoli, 93 Kenley Jansen, 93 Justin Verlander



93 Mike Napoli, 93 Kenley Jansen, 93 Justin Verlander 350 PXP with players from Captains Series – Cornerstone Captains



Cornerstone Captains 350 PXP with players from Hyper Series – 99 Justin Roberts, 99 Gary Sheffield, 99 Ryan Ludwick, 99 Edgar Martinez, 99 Brian Wilson



99 Justin Roberts, 99 Gary Sheffield, 99 Ryan Ludwick, 99 Edgar Martinez, 99 Brian Wilson 350 PXP with players from Spring Breakout Series – 89 Dylan Crews, 87 James Wood, 85 Temarr Johnson



89 Dylan Crews, 87 James Wood, 85 Temarr Johnson 350 PXP with players from Seoul Series – 87 Yuki Matsui, 87 Max Muncy, 87 Ha-Seong Kim



87 Yuki Matsui, 87 Max Muncy, 87 Ha-Seong Kim 350 PXP with players from Egg Hunt Series - 90 John Smoltz, 89 Jake Burger, 89 Luke Voit



90 John Smoltz, 89 Jake Burger, 89 Luke Voit 350 PXP with players from Topps Now Series – 90 Ryan McMahon, 90 Lawrence Butler, 88 Jung Hoo Lee



90 Ryan McMahon, 90 Lawrence Butler, 88 Jung Hoo Lee 350 PXP with players from Season Awards Series – 99 Jurickson Profar, 96 Anthony Rizzo, 91 Michael Conforto



99 Jurickson Profar, 96 Anthony Rizzo, 91 Michael Conforto 350 PXP with players from Pipelines Series – 93 Ceddanne Rafaela, 89 Bryan Rocchio, 93 Heston Kjerstad



93 Ceddanne Rafaela, 89 Bryan Rocchio, 93 Heston Kjerstad 350 PXP with players from the Show Classics Series – 94 Keibert Ruiz, 95 Cody Bellinger, 90 Jazz Chisolm



Of course, you can use any player that fits the bill, but we've suggested the ones above because they also help fill out the PXP one-off missions that are found within the program. All of these missions require you to use players who fit the different Captains released during Season 1 and you only need 200 PXP to complete each mission. So, if you're using 99 Justin Roberts to finish the Hyper Series mission, you'll also grab PXP for the 2000's Hitters mission. Things will go much quicker if you kill two birds with one stone.

MLB The Show 24 Season 1 Recap Awards

Here are all of the available awards in this program:

5 Points – Seol Series/Spring Breakout Choice Pack

10 Points – 5,000 Stubs

15 Points – 2x Seol Series/Spring Breakout Choice Pack and 4,000 XP

20 Points – 87 Nestor Cortes

25 Points – 87 Chris Taylor

30 Points – Fresh Start Choice Pack and 4,000 XP

35 Points – Spring Chickens Choice Pack

40 Points – 87 Jake Cronenworth

45 Points – Spring Chickens Choice Pack and 4,000 XP

50 Points – Fresh Start Choice Pack

55 Points – Season 1 Awards Choice Pack

60 Points – Season 1 Vault Pack and 4,000 XP

65 Points – 2x Pipeline Pack 1 Choice Packs

70 Points – 5,000 Stubs

75 Points – 2x Headliners 1-10 Packs and 4,000 XP

80 Points – Season 1 Awards Choice Pack

85 Points – The Show Classics Pack 1 Choice Pack

90 Points – Pipeline Pack 2 Choice Pack and 4,000 XP

95 Points – 2x The Show Classics Pack 2 Choice Packs

100 Points – Mexico City Series Choice Pack

105 Points – The Show Pack 3 Choice Pack and 4,000 XP

110 Points – Season 1 Awards Choice Pack

115 Points – Season 1 Captains Choice Pack

120 Points – Season 1 Vault Choice Pack and 4,000 XP

125 Points – The Show Classics Pack 3 Choice Pack

130 Points – Homestretch Pack 1 Choice Pack

135 Points – Season 1 Awards Choice Pack and 4,000 XP

140 Points – Headliners 11-20 Pack

145 Points – Homestretch Pack 1 Choice Pack

150 Points – 99 Byron Buxton and 4,000 XP

MLB The Show 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox platforms.