MLB The Show 25: All Hidden Rewards for Grapefruit Map

MLB The Show 25 is here, which means another year of content to dive into in Diamond Dynasty. If you’re looking to earn tons of packs to get your DD squad started, Conquests are among the best places to turn first. The Grapefruit Conquest is here to celebrate the end of preseason baseball. Like the USA maps, this one features several games, which means tons of packs and even more chances to pull great players. Here’s a full rundown on where to find every reward on the GrapefruitConquest Map in MLB The Show 25.

Hidden Rewards on the Grapefruit Map

The Grapefruit Map has a ton of games to play, but you’ll earn solid rewards for doing so. As you can see above, you’ll earn a handful of The Show Packs and a few Headliners packs. The latter can contain solid players, making this Conquest worth finishing. Here’s a full list of everything you’ll earn from hidden rewards:

6 The Show Packs

2 Headliners Pack

MLB THE Show 25 Grapefruit Map Goals

In addition to all of the hidden rewards on the Grapefruit map, you’ll also earn several more rewards for completing the map. Unlike some of the Conquest Maps SDS dropped to start the year, the Grapefruit Map doesn’t include any specific players to earn.

That said, the Deluxe Choice Pack you get for finishing the map will give you a guaranteed player from one of the themed programs. Right now, that means a Pipeline card, but if you hold the pack, you might get a better card type in the next few weeks. Here are all of the extra rewards on the Grapefruit Conquest Map:

Acquire 50M fans – The Show Pack

Capture any enemy Stronghold – The Show Pack

Acquire 100M fans – Headliners Pack

Capture any 5 enemy Strongholds – The Show Pack

Capture any 10 enemy Strongholds – 5x The Show Packs

Capture all enemy Strongholds – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack

Conquer all Territories and complete the Grapefruit Map – Deluxe Choice Pack and 5,000 XP

MLB The Show 25 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.