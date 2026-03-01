2026 May Be Capcom’s Best Year in Ages

The last several years have been good to Capcom, but 2026 is shaping up to be something entirely different. Capcom has steadily rebuilt its reputation by focusing on consistent quality, revitalizing veteran franchises, and giving its developers the space to innovate with some of its most iconic. This upcoming year feels like a culmination of that effort, and we are seeing some of the best games Capcom has produced in ages, all set to release this year.

What excites me most is not just the volume of projects Capcom has in motion, but the ambition behind them. The company is delivering major releases across multiple genres, and each one represents a meaningful step forward for its respective series. As someone who has played its games since childhood, I cannot remember the last time the studio’s roadmap looked this balanced, strong, and creatively diverse. Whether you follow action, horror, RPGs, or even film adaptations, 2026 is poised to showcase just how strong Capcom has become.

A Massive Year for Capcom’s Flagship Franchises

One of the biggest draws in 2026 is the return of some of Capcom’s most iconic series. Resident Evil 9, bringing back Leon Kennedy, already set expectations sky-high, and Requiem has nailed its landing. Leon has been a fan favorite since Resident Evil 2 and became a global icon after Resident Evil 4. Seeing him return in a new mainline entry feels like the natural next chapter for the franchise, especially after the strong reception to recent remakes and sequels. Capcom has consistently shown it knows how to evolve the Resident Evil formula while honoring what makes it special, and 2026 appears to be following that trajectory.

Another powerhouse returning is Onimusha: Way of the Sword, a franchise many players assumed was gone for good. A new entry reintroduces one of Capcom’s most influential action series at a time when samurai games are thriving. I have fond memories of playing the original Onimusha titles together with friends, swapping when one of us died. Seeing the franchise finally make a comeback brings both nostalgia and excitement. With modern technology, Capcom has an opportunity to deliver the most polished and cinematic Onimusha yet.

On top of that, Monster Hunter Stories 3 is arriving in 2026, continuing a subseries that has quietly become one of Capcom’s strongest narrative-driven offerings. The Stories games blend approachable RPG mechanics with the larger Monster Hunter universe, making them perfect for players who want something more story-focused. The second entry raised the bar significantly, so expectations for the third game are understandably high.

New Worlds and Long-Awaited Returns

2026 also marks the long-awaited release of Pragmata, a game that has been on Capcom’s schedule for years but has been repeatedly delayed. Its early trailers sparked discussion thanks to their mysterious sci-fi tone and ambitious presentation, and now that it is finally on the calendar, the curiosity around the project is stronger than ever, especially after the reception to its demo. Capcom has not released a major new IP in this style for a long time, making Pragmata one of its most intriguing projects.

There is also renewed hope that fans might finally hear more about Okami 2. The unexpected sequel stole the show when it was announced, in part because the original Okami remains one of the most visually striking and artistically influential action-adventure games ever made. Any sign of progress on a sequel would amplify what is already shaping up to be a landmark year for Capcom. Even small updates or confirmation that the sequel is progressing would be enough to spark excitement for the future.

The combination of long-awaited new IP and potential revival of one of Capcom’s most beloved artistic achievements represents a powerful one-two punch. It shows that 2026 is not just about sequels or safe bets. It is about expanding Capcom’s creative range and acknowledging the impact of its legacy. Between continuing powerhouse series, reviving old ones, and a promising new franchise, Capcom has set itself up for huge success in the gaming industry.

Capcom’s Influence Extends Beyond Games in 2026

Capcom is not only focusing on video games in 2026. The upcoming Street Fighter movie is another major part of the company’s growing media strategy. With fighting games becoming increasingly mainstream and Street Fighter 6 earning critical praise, the timing for a modern film adaptation feels perfect. Capcom has been more protective of its brands in recent years, which gives me hope that the movie will take its characters and themes seriously while still delivering the over-the-top energy fans expect.

This expansion into film also highlights how far Capcom has come. There was a time when inconsistent projects and uneven releases overshadowed the company’s strengths. Now, its games regularly appear in Game of the Year discussions, and its franchises have become cultural staples. The fact that Capcom is ready to bring Street Fighter back to the big screen shows a level of confidence that would have been hard to imagine a decade ago.

When you combine the film release with the stacked lineup of major games, 2026 stands out as a year that reflects both Capcom’s past and its future. It is rare to see this many high-profile projects aligning under one publisher in a single year, and even rarer for them to span so many different genres and audiences. For longtime fans like me, it feels like watching a studio reaching the height of possibility and excelling beyond my wildest expectations.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!