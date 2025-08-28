5 Great Co-op Games to Play After Split Fiction

Split Fiction is a masterpiece of a co-op adventure game from Hazelight Studios, smashing together all sorts of genres and styles in a way that defies convention. It’s a short but sweet experience, making figuring out what to play after such an amazing game easier said than done. The co-op genre is one ripe with excellent games, some more similar to Split Fiction than others. The following games are excellent two-person romps that will test the communication and cooperation of any gaming duo.

1. It Takes Two

Created by the same studio as Split Fiction, the 2021 Game of the Year, It Takes Two, is another adventure featuring a dynamic duo looking to save not the world, but their own relationship. It follows the story of May and Cody, a couple teetering on the precipice of divorce until they’re magically transformed into dolls and must traverse the worlds of their daughter’s imagination in a journey of healing, communication, and collaboration. Similar in scope to Split Fiction, It Takes Two is a game jam-packed with character and wit. Players who liked Split Fiction will love It Takes Two for all the same reasons.

2. Bokura

Play video

Bokura is a charming two-person co-op sidescroller that follows two young friends who have run away from home and ended up lost on a mountain. This unique game features two different worlds; one player is immersed in a metallic robot jungle and the other in a beastial forest. Though each player sees a different world, they must work together to navigate the platforming levels and make it to the top of the mountain in a discovery-filled journey exploring the nostalgia of childhood friendship.

While the design of Bokura varies wildly from that of Split Fiction, it’s similar in that good communication and teamwork are essential to its design. Each player sees something different, and the game can only be played on two separate consoles or PCs, meaning, unlike in Split Fiction, player one won’t be able to see what player two can, necessitating strong and clear communication when solving levels. This adds another dimension of challenge to the game, offering something a bit more involved than Split Fiction does.

3. Biped

Play video

In Biped, two players must control two little robots, working together to solve various puzzles and traverse the wild landscape they’re in. With the tag “Whatever you do, do it together,” Biped focuses on teamwork and bonding over high-octane gameplay. There’s not much story to this game, but it’s packed with so much character and charm that it’s no less entertaining for it. Easy to pick up and play while also being low-stress, Biped is a great game to play with someone who enjoyed the cooperation Split Fiction required but wants something a little less demanding.

4. Young Souls

Play video

For those who want a little more combat in their co-op, Young Souls is the perfect choice. This couch co-op game follows two young siblings with extraordinary powers to save their adopted father from the horrible Goblin King, fighting hordes of enemies on the way. Despite its cute and cozy-looking package, Young Souls is a challenging game that will require excellent combat brawler skills and a lot of teamwork to beat. It’s a level-based game with a hack-and-slash flair that provides charming characters and a down-to-earth story despite its otherworldly setting.

5. A Way Out

Hazelight’s first-ever game, A Way Out, is where it all started. Since 2018, Hazelight has been crafting incredible two-person journeys that explore real and emotional issues, and A Way Out, despite being the studio’s debut project, is no exception. A Way Out follows two cellmates in their escape from prison and their journey on the run from the police. It’s not as lighthearted as Hazelight’s other games, exploring themes like guilt, loyalty, and honor among those who don’t always fall on the right side of the law.

Like It Takes Two and Split Fiction, A Way Out displays a masterful handle on the co-op genre, defying conventions with a twist ending that will leave players with an ultimate choice to make. For fans of Split Fiction who want more rambunctious, puzzle-filled problem-solving, A Way Out is the perfect game to scratch that itch.