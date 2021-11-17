Monster Hunter Rise Is Adding Sonic the Hedgehog

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise apparently has got to go fast as a new set of downloadable content will bring Sonic the Hedgehog cosmetics and content to the popular video game. The free collaboration will be available starting November 26th to all Monster Hunter Rise players, though there will likely be specific quests that must be completed in order to access it.

Specifically, the brief trailer released showing off the collaboration indicates that event quest rewards include “Sonic Wear” armor for players as well as a costume of Sonic the Hedgehog himself for palicos as well as a Tails one for palamutes. As far as what to expect from the quests themselves, it looks like the franchise’s iconic golden rings will be involved in some way as well, though that could just as easily be for the benefit of the trailer only. You can check it out for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/monsterhunter/status/1460880502949355521

While the collaboration might seem strange to some, it’s far from the first time that the video game has crossed over with other franchises. Monster Hunter Rise itself has already had Street Fighter, Okami, and Mega Man crossover events as well as a number of other free updates and DLC additions.

As noted above, the special Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration is set to release on November 26th. Monster Hunter Rise itself is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, and it is set to release for PC on January 12, 2022. A massive expansion to the title, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, is scheduled to release in Summer 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Monster Hunter Rise right here.

What do you think of the new Monster Hunter Rise collaboration with Sonic the Hedgehog? Are you looking forward to playing it for yourself, or are you waiting for the PC version of the video game to release early next year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!