Monster Hunter Stories on Switch Won't Include Previous Nintendo Exclusive DLC

The original Monster Hunter Stories will be coming to new platforms this month, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. This new version will feature several improvements over the one that first appeared on 3DS, but Nintendo fans might want to hang on to their original copy. In an interview with Nintendo Life, Monster Hunter Stories producer Yoshihiro Akira confirmed that "collaboration contents from outside Capcom will not be carried over into this release." This means that the game's DLC based on The Legend of Zelda franchise will remain locked to 3DS.

For those unfamiliar with the collaboration, it allowed the player to wear Link's iconic green tunic, while Navirou could wear Majora's Mask. Players could also get a Monstie of Epona, which had a unique Kinship Skill called Triforce Gallop. Unfortunately, since the 3DS eShop closed last year, there's basically no way of getting that content. It's not surprising that the Zelda content won't be available on PS4 or Steam, but it is disappointing that Capcom won't make it available as a Switch exclusive.

Nintendo Collaborations

The Zelda collaboration from Monster Hunter Stories came at a time when Nintendo was offering crossover content in a lot of third-party games. In addition to Monster Hunter Stories, Zelda DLC also appeared in games like Monster Hunter Generations and Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water. Like Monster Hunter Stories, the Switch version of Maiden of Black Water also dropped its Nintendo exclusive content. It's not clear if these decisions were made by Nintendo, or if companies like Capcom and Koei Tecmo were behind it.

Whatever the case might be, it's sad to see this type of content abandoned. The reality is, a lot more people own a Nintendo Switch now than owned a 3DS, and bringing this content back would give a wider audience a chance to enjoy it. It's possible Capcom and Nintendo could make a change if there's enough demand, but it doesn't seem too likely.

Monster Hunter Stories Release Date

For those that won't mind the missing Zelda content, Monster Hunter Stories will be released June 14th on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4. That same day, Monster Hunter Stories 2 will be released on PS4, which was previously a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Readers can check out our review of that game right here.

Are you planning to check out Monster Hunter Stories on Switch? Would you like to see the Zelda DLC kept around? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!