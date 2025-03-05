Monster Hunter Wilds Full Event Quest Schedule for March 2025

Last weekend, many fans spent a truly impressive number of hours with Monster Hunter Wilds. It has quickly become Capcom’s best-selling game, topping Steam charts and breaking sales records. And Capcom intends to keep the momentum rolling with in-game events to ensure there’s always something to do in Monster Hunter Wilds. The developer recently released the full Event Quests schedule for March 2025. Event Quests are limited-time extra content that offers new activities and special rewards for players. And this month is packed full of new Monster Hunter Wilds events challenging players to hunt down special materials, ingredients, and more.

All Monster Hunter Wilds Event Quests for March 2025

Some Event Quests will run simultaneously, giving players plenty of opportunities to complete the tasks and earn the rewards. For those trying to keep track of every new event coming in Monster Hunter Wilds this month, here’s the full list and details.

Stalking Supper

Stalking supper event image via capcom

Event Dates: March 4th – March 11th

Participation Requirements: HR 9 or higher

In this Event Quest, players will hunt the Quematrice in the Windward Plains to gather Kunafa Cheese. This ingredient gives players another option when cooking with the BBQ grill, perfect for gamers who enjoy spending a little time around the campfire in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Tongue-Tied

Event Dates: March 11th-March 18th

Participation Requirements: HR 21 or higher

This tough Event Quest tasks Hunters with tracking down the Tempered Chatacabra in the Windward Plains. Upon successfully taking down the monster, players will earn Hard Armor Spheres and Advanced Armor Spheres to upgrade their armor.

Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo

Kut-cu Gone Cucko0 event image via capcom

Event Dates: March 4th – March 18th

Participation Requirements: HR 9 or higher

This two-week Monster Hunter Wilds event quest challenges players to track down special materials in the Scarlet Forest. Players will need to hunt the Yian Kut-Ku to earn the reward – Mimiphyta α headgear.

Sand-Scarred Soul

Event Dates: March 18th – March 25th

Participation Requirements: HR 9 or higher

Players not quite ready to take on this week’s HR 21 challenge can nevertheless enjoy a Monster Hunter Wilds Event Quest with the Sand-Scarred Soul. Taking place in the Windward Plains, this limited-time event tasks Hunters to track down the Doshaguma for a Glowing Orb – Armors. This item lets you customize your armor skills, perfect protection as you level up.

Ballet in the Rain

Ballet in the Rain event quest image via Capcom

Event Dates: March 18th – March 25th

Participation Requirements: HR 21 or higher

Hunters eager to customize their weapon skills will want to keep an eye on this Event Quest, which takes place in the Scarlet Forest. Players will hunt down the Tempered Lala Barina to collect a Glowing Orb – Swords.

Like a Fire Hidden By Sand

Event Dates: March 18th – April 1st

Participation Requirements: HR 9 or higher

This final March Event Quest in Monster Hunter Wilds takes us through to April 1st. Once again located in the Windward Plains, this quest rewards players with an Expedition Headgear α for hunting the Rathian.

How to Do Event Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

Ready to take on one of the March Event Quests? To begin these limited-time events in Monster Hunter Wilds, you will need to navigate to the “Event Quests” area of the quest menu. Simply talk to Alma to access this menu and get started with your latest Hunt. From there, you’ll be able to see the quest conditions and work towards completing the objectives for each specific limited-time event.