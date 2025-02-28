Monster Hunter Wilds Link Parties and How to Use Them

Monster Hunter Wilds is the new and exciting entry in the Monster Hunter series. Capcom has ensured the game is playable both in single-player and multiplayer, but many agree playing with friends is the best way to experience Monster Hunter Wilds. Players can hunt together in groups of four, either with AI Hunters or by inviting other players to their game or joining their game. However, it can be confusing trying to figure out Monster Hunter Wild’s multiplayer systems. Players are having trouble figuring out how to join or invite friends. Monster Hunter Wilds uses two different multiplayer modes: Link Parties and Link Environments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both of these are multiplayer modes in Monster Hunter Wild, but each has its own intended purpose. It is Link Parties and Link Environments that are tripping players up, but we’ve got you covered on how to use multiplayer modes in Monster Hunter Wilds. Here is how to join friends in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Link Parties Explained in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds Link Party invite.

Link Parties are exactly what they sound like in Monster Hunter Wilds: a party linking players together. These allow players to join you on your quests regardless of what lobby they are in and are a new way to experience multiplayer in Monster Hunter Wilds. Link Parties make it easier to do consecutive quests and rejoin if you separate. All members in the Link Party will be notified and given a chance to join quests on start-up. It also provides a dedicated chat.

Press the Start button.

Go to the Communication tab.

Select Link Party.

Select Invite to Link Party.

Monster Hunter Wilds environment link.

Environment Link is a special feature within Link Parties. While Link Parties allow players to go on quests and hunts together, an Environment Link brings other players into your multiplayer session, allowing you to freely explore with them. Only Link Party members can share an Environment Link, and one cannot be started if you are on a quest. Players can do quests and Field Surveys while in an Environment Link.

Press the Start button.

Go to the Communication tab.

Select Invite All to Environment Link.

Using these features will allow you to play with friends and go on hunts together. With the difficulty of Monster Hunter Wilds, it may be best to play with friends, especially if you are new to the series. For those who prefer solo play, you can ignore these features and use SOS Flares to summon AI Hunters to assist you on quests and hunts.