8 Most Exciting Features in Monster Hunter Wilds

The newest Monster Hunter game has fans on the edge of their seats. Monster Hunter Wilds is adding many new features to revolutionize the franchise and launch it into newfound popularity. For those wanting a quick read on the announced changes, this article will cover the most hyped announcements.

Monster Hunter Wilds is still a Monster Hunter title, as all the changes will only enhance the playing experience while giving players the same adrenaline-pumping monster fights they expect.

Cross-Play

Gamers of all types should play together if they desire. Luckily, Monster Hunter Wilds will allow cross-play for all platforms. The cross-play feature can be turned on or off for player preference. Sadly, cross-saves will not be possible, as save data is handled per each platform. Friend requests are possible no matter what platform a player is using.

Friends no longer need to worry about playing on the same platform or buying a separate copy of Monster Hunter Wilds on a different system to play with the group. It might be best for friends to use a third-party software to handle voice chats, as disconnects could disrupt any communication.

Combat

The Monster Hunter combat players have grown to love won’t be changing much. The classic 14 weapons will be available and will work the same for the most part. Players can use two weapons per hunt in Monster Hunter Wilds, giving them the ability to master two weapon classes.

The weapon classes will work similarly to previous games but with new attacks and animations. Some quality-of-life changes were made, such as letting hunters rotate while charging the true charge slash attack using a focus mode.

Monsters

To no surprise, the bread and butter of the Monster Hunter series, the monsters, are again the highlight of Wilds. This time, the monsters will vary based on the map and even the weather. The primary monster for each environment can change depending on the current weather. Storms can also bring monsters with lightning attacks.

The background monsters have also received lots of focus. Alpha monsters lead a herd and have distinctive features that make them stand out. Players can watch the ecosystem to see birds returning to their nests and feed their young. Each environment has its unique ecosystem that immerses players into the world.

Map Size

Monster Hunter World had large maps with lots of detail, but Monster Hunter Wilds will change things a bit. Maps will be separated into regions, with settlements and camps scattered around. The larger size of maps means players will be spending more time traveling within a map and exploring every nook and cranny.

The regions are separated by loading screens, keeping immersion-breaking moments down to a minimum. With a wider map, this Monster Hunter game places lots of emphasis on verticality. The verticality should give a lifelike feel to the maps.

Tiny Details

Not every change needs to be groundbreaking. Focusing on smaller details can vastly improve a game’s realism. In Monster Hunter World, slain monsters could be walked through, looking silly with larger monsters.

In Monster Hunter Wilds, defeated monsters can be climbed and cannot be walked through. This gives players a chance to stand atop any monster they have bested for a sweet celebration of victory. This gives groups an amazing chance to pose near their recent accomplishments and take some amazing screenshots.

Graphics

As the most noticeable difference, the graphics of Monster Hunter Wilds are an improvement over any other Monster Hunter title. The characters appear to have received the most work and now look more natural. Monsters also look better than ever and look shockingly realistic. Even the food looks mouthwatering.

The graphics are closer to Monster Hunter World compared to Monster Hunter Rise, which prioritized running on the Nintendo Switch. The downside is the higher system requirements that do require newer hardware. Weather changes may also cause some performance issues.

Ecosystem

The ecosystem changes in Monster Hunter Wilds lead to a dynamic world that changes for each player. Monsters and herds all have their usual habitats but can move if their food source is challenged. Herds can clash with other species and be forced to relocate to a new area and attempt to find a food source.

Hunters can also wipe out species if they are not careful. Luckily, some missions will spawn monsters to help out players who have erased a species off the map.

3D Map

To navigate the massive regions, the maps are easy to use to reflect all the detail shown in the map. Unlike how Starfield released with poor maps for local areas, players can rely on the map to navigate any region. Depth will be simple to read, to help keep the new verticality easy to navigate.

Mini-maps can be altered in settings to make them larger or more transparent. The beta has shown that the map design was given lots of thought and will be a useful tool.