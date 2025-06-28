Monster Hunter Wilds Making Change Fans Have Been Begging For: “I’ve Been Praying for This”

Capcom is making a change to Monster Hunter Wilds that fans of the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S game have been begging for. The change is specifically coming on June 30 alongside the release of Title Update 2, a substantial update to the Monster Hunter game. Naturally, there is a ton to the update that has MHW fans excited, but one smaller part of the update, in particular, has caught the attention of many fans over on the Monster Hunter Wilds Reddit page.

To this end, one of the top new posts on the Reddit page dedicated to the Capcom game is a post highlighting a specific part of the update. More specifically, the changes coming to Charge Blade. Previously, Monster Hunter fans have lamented that the Charge Blade is not viable or fun to use. It appears Capcom has heard these cries because it is making many significant changes to the Charge Blade, all of which have many Monster Hunter Wilds fans excited.

One of the more notable changes involves Guard Points. With Title Update 2, Guard points will have perfect guard detection, and now there will be the ability to chain into Savage Axe Splash upon a successful Perfect Guard from a guard point.

“Depending on the damage increase, this might mean SAED playstyle is back and if tuned right means you can choose between SA or SAED which is wonderful. Also Guard Points **** yeah lets goooooooo,” reads the top comment on the post above.

Another popular comment adds: “Thank. You. Jesus. Now I can play Charge Blade the way I want to. SAED AND GPs are back on the menu, boys!”

This is obviously not the biggest part of the update, but it has been singled out by fans as one of the more exciting details. Only time will tell though if Capcom got all the above changes right though.

