Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2 Release Date and First Details Revealed

The Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2 release date and first details have both been revealed, not via Capcom though, but via PlayStation, who has accidentally leaked the information via the official PlayStation website. According to PlayStation, Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2 is set to release on June 30. This was likely going to be announced at the upcoming Capcom presentation scheduled for June 26, which Monster Hunter Wilds was confirmed to feature in.

According to the leak, the update will add two monsters: Lagiacrus and a new Arch-tempered monster. The latter monster is called Arch-Tempered Uth Duna.

“The apex predator of Scarlet Forest is powered up and ready to defend its territory. Take on this Event Quest and be rewarded with a unique gamma variant armor set,” says PlayStation of the new monster.

The new PlayStation leak also mentioned layered weapons returning, which is Monster Hunter’s system for allowing players to customize the appearance of their weapons without changing the weapon stats or decorations of said weapons.

“Customize your hunting life even further with fun event quest rewards like the Doshaguma Mask, a free gesture set and a variety of paid cosmetic downloadable content extras,” adds the PlayStation Leak.

Of course, this is a leak so take it with a grain of salt because it is technically not official information. That said, it comes directly from the PlayStation website so there is no room to doubt the validity.

At the moment of publishing, neither Capcom nor PlayStation have commented on this leak. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly, but for a variety of reasons we do not expect this to change. Further, while leaks sometime accelerate official plans, given this is attached to the aforementioned presentation, we do not expect that to happen here, especially with the presentation so close.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.