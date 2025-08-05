Monster Hunter Wilds Is Already 50% Off for a Limited Time

Monster Hunter Wilds is one of Capcom’s hottest new games and is proving to be one of the best games in the Monster Hunter series. That said, many have been put off due to the game’s price, which is normally $70. However, an incredible sale is underway, allowing players to grab Monster Hunter Wilds 50% off. This deal won’t last long, so anyone who has been waiting for a sale like this needs to act quickly.

Woot! is currently offering Monster Hunter Wilds at a 50% discount, bringing the total down to $34.99. The deal appears to only apply to the Xbox Series X version, meaning those on other platforms will sadly have to pass on this sale. But it may go on sale for PC and PlayStation 5 at this price later on.

That said, Monster Hunter Wilds is currently also available on Fanatical at a discounted rate, just not 50%. Steam players can grab the game for $45.49, which is only $10 more than Xbox players can get it for. The best deal currently for PS5 players is also through Woot! where Monster Hunter Wilds is $45.49. These deals won’t last long either, and the clock is ticking.

Monster Hunter Wilds has received numerous updates since it launched and will likely continue to do so. It has yet to receive a massive update like Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, but fans can likely expect this to come out eventually. Purchasing the game on sale now is a great way to not only save, but also get ready when the DLC launches.

It may be a long time before a sale this good comes back for Monster Hunter Wilds. Woot! has this sale up for a few days, while Fanatical is set to end on August 6th.