Monster Hunter World’s Behemoth Fight Gets First Gameplay Video

The Behemoth from Final Fantasy XIV is coming to Monster Hunter World, and a new gameplay video shows what the fight against the powerful creature will look like once invades Capcom’s game.

Any Final Fantasy player who’s versed in the MMO will know that the Behemoth is a formidable opponent, and it looks like it’s going to be no different in Monster Hunter World. Capcom held a livestream recently where it showed off a first look at the monster being fought in-game, a different perspective than the one showed in a trailer before. The stream was preserved by those such as Arekkz Gaming in the video above that shows the players fighting against the Behemoth. The content wasn’t originally shared in English, so while you can watch the stream without the commentary here, you may not end up learning as much.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the Behemoth fight won’t play out exactly as it does in Final Fantasy, there are some elements from the game that get imported into Monster Hunter World. Players will have to juggle aggro as necessary when fighting the Behemoth with those tankier characters who can take more damage taking the brunt of the onslaught as other damage-dealers do their job.

There’s also an objective of sorts that the Behemoth is working towards, or at least one that you’ll want to stop it from achieving. There’s a move that it uses which calls down a huge meteor to the battlefield, and if you let the monster reach that rock, it’ll call down even more missiles to strike players and potentially cause an instant wipe given the range that it has. That’s where the importance of maintaining aggro comes in so that players can distract it enough to prevent that win condition from happening.

That’s just part of the fight as well with the full video above showing that the Behemoth does much more than just trying to get to its special rock. With fiery attacks that cause the ground to erupt, sweeping slashes, and furious smashes on the ground, the Behemoth is a constant flurry of attacks.

Brave Hunters and Warriors of Light, take up arms! The legendary Behemoth storms into the New World on August 1 (5pm PT) / August 2 (1am BST). #MHWorld pic.twitter.com/kzeLinURZN — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) July 12, 2018

The Behemoth crossover event was announced just a few days ago with a trailer released to preview the fight. If you missed the initial announcement, you can see the trailer above, but everyone will have access to the Behemoth fight at the start of August.