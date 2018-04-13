Monster Hunter World Devil May Cry Event Coming Soon, More Details Released

Monster Hunter World continues to deliver on the developer’s promise of exciting post-launch content. No stranger to crossovers, the latest event from Capcom brings our favourite Nephilim center stage with the Devil May Cry mission coming soon!

The company recently just updated their content schedule, including two crossover events that players can enjoy. The Mega Man questline to gear up like the iconic character is now live, with the Devil May Cry mission coming soon on April 27th. To kick that one off once it becomes available, players must embark on the mission called Code: Red.

Not only does this provide players with a new experience and a new challenge, but the reward is sweet for dedicated Dante fans. Completion of Code: Red will award victor’s with the character’s alpha armor and weaponry, which is made to look like the thunder sword ‘Alastor’. It’s really just a switch axe, but man does it look cool.

Looking for something cool to do right now, in addition to the Mega Man event? The Spring Blossom event is still going on right now that gives hunters the chance to embark on quests that they might have previously missed out on. Players will also get log-in boosts for hopping in-game during the festival’s events, so it’s definitely something that you are going to want to check even if you’re just a casual player!

For those at a 50 Hunter Rank or higher, there is also a new nine-star event available to hunt Deviljho in the Ancient Forest, while the Mega Man quest comes available for those ranked 13 or higher to hunt Odagarons in the arena. It’s an amazing time to suit up, upgrade that gear, and enjoy some amazing game time!

Monster Hunter World and Capcom has done a phenomenal job at honoring their promise for continuous post-launch support and that much is evident with all of the upgrades, patches, and unique questlines.

The latest expansive RPG experience is now available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players, with a PC release slated for sometime this fall. What has been your favourite moment from the expansive game so far? What crossovers are you hoping to see in the future? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us everything you loved about the latest Capcom title!