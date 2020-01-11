Monster Hunter World Players Reportedly Losing Saves After Iceborne Release

Capcom just released Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on the PC this week to give players a frigid new area to explore complete with more monsters and other features. Instead of hopping straight into the new expansion though, some players found that their saves had been completely deleted. That’s the kind of blow that would keep someone from jumping into Iceborne immediately if they new they had to grind their way back up to where they were before, and while it’s unclear what the root of the problem is, Capcom is looking into it.

Reports of lost save data first began surfacing online after the expansion released on Thursday for PC players. It’s been reported that the expansion has numerous other bugs for players to content with, but losing all your progress would by far be the most egregious of problems.

Players took to the game’s subreddit to lament about their lost data and were met with responses from others in the community who said it had happened to them as well. Others on social media complained of the same problem while some were fortunate to avoid having it happen to them.

Not gonna lie, am pretty pissed my Monster Hunter: World data got wiped. Not entirely sure how it happened, but my 111 hours of gameplay just poofed away. Very cool. Can’t transfer a 100% save over due to Iceborne being out now, so looks like it’s back to old fashioned grinding. — Breenland (@CommunistPrime) January 11, 2020

EXTREMELY RELIEVED THAT I DID NOT LOSE MY MONSTER HUNTER SAVE FILE BECAUSE OF THE ICEBORNE UPDATE — Souhai (@Toasted_with_) January 11, 2020

PC Gamer reported that a Capcom representative acknowledged the issue and said the problem is being investigated. A tweet shared from the Monster Hunter Twitter account said “performance issues” had been reported and were being investigated, though there was no mention of save data being wiped.

[PC/Steam] We are aware of performance issues that have been reported, and are currently investigating them. If you have been experiencing any issues with the PC version, please contact Capcom Support and be ready to share more info on your system: https://t.co/qf4EFm6HJK — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 10, 2020

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is now available as the game’s latest expansion. You can find out more about the content included in the expansion here along with details on future updates. Capcom will likely address the save data wipes in the future after the problem is investigated.