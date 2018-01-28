Street Fighter V Characters Coming to Monster Hunter World

Capcom has announced that several Street Fighter V characters will now be making their way into Monster Hunter World with armor, voice lines, and Hadoukens galore.

This isn’t the first crossover that Monster Hunter World have received – remember when the Megaman feature was announced? – but it’s definitely an entertaining one with players soon able to fight Monster Hunter World’s massive beasts as either Ryu or Sakura. The characters themselves won’t be added into the game, so don’t expect to stumble across a Ryu NPC on one of your quests, but you will be able to collect the two fighters’ armors and equip them to turn yourself into the iconic characters.

PlayStation 4 players who already have saved data from a previous Street Fighter V playthrough will be able to access the content ahead of everyone else while those without the saved data and Xbox One players will have to wait a bit longer.

“In just a few weeks, we’ll be featuring the quest to get Ryu’s set as an exclusive early opportunity to PS4 players that also have a save data file from Street Fighter V (including Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition),” Capcom detailed in a blog post. “Hunters with that save data will receive a special quest called “Down the Dark, Muddy Path.”

“Hunters on PS4 that don’t have SFV save data (and hunters on Xbox One) won’t have to wait much longer, however, as the Event Quest will go back in rotation for all players at a later date. The exact timing is still to be announced, but during this time, everyone will be able to fight for their Ryu set.”

Following those events, players will receive two additional event quests that’ll allow for the armors to be crafted. The video above shows off the armors in question while also demonstrating some premium gestures and chat stamps, all of which had their prices detailed in the blog post as well.

Guild Card: Bonus Stage – FREE

Achievements: Rival, Destined, Living Legend and Bandana Girl – FREE

Pose: Shoryuken & Hadoken – FREE

Gesture: Street Fighter V Hadoken – $3.99

Gesture: Street Fighter V Shoryuken – $3.99

Stamp Set: Street Fighter V Set – $1.99

Street Fighter V players will also be receiving some Monster Hunter World outfits soon as well, more on that seen in a separate blog post from Capcom.