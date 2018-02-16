Be the First to Beat This New Puzzle Game to Win a Bitcoin Worth Over $10K

There’s a new Steam game called MonteCrypto: The Bitcoin Enigma launching on February 20 (listing here), and the marketing campaign is quite brilliant. This is one game you will definitely want to pick up on launch day and start playing right away, because developer Gem Rose Accent is going to give the first person to beat the game one Bitcoin. One Bitcoin, we will remind you, is currently worth $10,000 USD. Check out the trailer above.

Let that sink in. If you’re good at puzzle games, and you think you’re good enough to beat this game before anyone else in the world, you could net yourself a bit of digital currency worth over ten grand. Whether the game will actually be good or not is pretty irrelevant at this point. People aren’t going to buy this to have fun, they’re going to buy it for a chance to score big bucks, and that’s pretty brilliant on the developer’s part.

Honestly the trailer looks pretty good. I think we’re in for a decent puzzle game, here. Here’s the description from the official Steam page: “In Montecrypto: The Bitcoin Enigma players enter a maze filled with 24 mind-bending puzzles. The first to solve them wins one genuine Bitcoin! Either work alone or together, leaving hints along the way to help solve the mind-bending puzzles – or slow others down by leading them to dead-ends.”

Sounds a bit like Dark Souls, right? As you progress, you’ll be able to leave notes behind you for players to read. Will you leave hints for the puzzles you’ve solved in hopes that someone will be able to help you with the puzzle you’re currently stuck on, or will you do everything you can to slow the newcomers down? The developers are treating this as a kind of grand experiment, and we’re their guinea pigs.

“Montecrypto: The Bitcoin Enigma is an experiment in player choice and cooperation like no other, with a prize that translates not only to bragging rights but to real world value. How much will players be willing to share, how much will they be able to compromise and who will claim access to the final vault of Montecrypto?”

This is how you sell a game. If these guys only sell 500 copies at $19.99, that’s already $10,000 in revenue. We still don’t know how much the game will cost, but there will be a launch discount, so don’t miss it!