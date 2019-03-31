Cosmic Horror Game ‘Moons of Madness’ Announced For PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Funcom and developer Rock Pocket Games have announced and revealed Moons of Madness, a first-person and story-driven cosmic horror game that will blend sci-fi exploration of Mars with Lovecraftian themes of supernatural dread. And if that doesn’t sound like the perfect mix to you, I’m not sure you even enjoy video games.

To accompany the announcement, the pair revealed a debut trailer — which you can peep above — and also revealed a release window for the game: Halloween. I say release window because Funcom simply says it’s coming Halloween 2019. In other words, it’s not clear if the game will release on Thursday, October 31, or just sometime around Halloween. The former is more likely, but who knows.

Interestingly, the game takes place in the same thematic world of Funcom’s Secret World Legends, and will explore its rich lore and mythology. Here’s an official story synopsis:

“A mysterious signal has been recorded coming from the red planet. The message confounded Orochi scientists. Their analysts broke it down and determined it was of intelligent origin. Orochi management immediately concluded that the discovery was too sensitive for public knowledge and moved to keep it hidden. In secret, the corporation began construction of Invictus, a state-of-the-art Mars research outpost designed to identify the true nature of the message.

“You are Shane Newehart, a technician stationed at the Invictus and your security clearance means you are completely unaware of the existence of the mysterious signal. Your job is simply to keep the lights on until the transport ship Cyrano arrives bringing with it a new team to take over your duties.

“Soon you discover strange and unusual setbacks. Crucial systems are malfunctioning, the greenhouse is filled with a strange mist and the rest of your team has yet to return from their EVA mission. Things are starting to fall apart. You begin seeing and hearing things that aren’t there. Visions, hallucinations – or is that even what it is? Is this real… or are you slowly descending into madness?”

At the moment of publishing there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or a price-point. As we wait for more information on this front, be sure to check out the game’s official website for more information and media. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be picking this one up when it launches this October?

