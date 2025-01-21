Mortal Kombat 1 Releases Patch Notes for Conan the Barbarian Update

It’s time to crush some skulls Cimmerian style. Today, Netherrealm Studios released the newest DLC fighter for Mortal Kombat 1, Conan the Barbarian. Based on the warrior comic book/movie character of the same name, Conan joins the roster as a playable fighter. Alongside him, a few balancing fixes have been added to several fighters and Kameos, as well as ray tracing for many consoles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

His signature sword in hand, Conan the Barbarian is the newest addition to Mortal Kombat 1’s ever-growing character roster. He is part of the game’s second Fighter Pass, which launched with the release of Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns. Four (now five) of the six have been released, those being Noob Saibot, Cyrax, Sektor, and Scream’s Ghostface. The last fighter of the pack (and possibly the whole game) is Terminator 2’s T-1000, voiced by original actor Robert Patrick. Funnily enough, the Conan the Barbarian featured in the game is based off of Terminator lead Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose turn as Conan in the 80’s films served as the basis for his look. Unfortunately, Arnold is not reprising his role, as actor Chris Cox, who previously voiced MK11‘s Terminator, will fill his bloodied boots.

As mentioned before, Fighter Pass holders can play as the barbaric destroyer today with the new January Update. Of course, if you don’t have the pass, it’ll cost you an arm and a leg (which is around $7.99) and will go live next week. As for what players can expect outside of the new fighter for the main game, both the PC and PlayStation 5 Pro versions will get ray-tracing options. On top of some visual and localization fixes, new moves for Kitana and balancing for characters like Reiko and Ghostface have been added to make them much more playable so you can earn those Flawless Victories in style.

Here are the January 2025 patch notes for Mortal Kombat 1:

PC Steam & Epic Games Store

Added Ray Tracing option via Settings > Graphics section for supported hardware to enable ray traced reflections on certain stages and characters.

Added Display Language option via Settings > Video & Audio > Video section.

Added Audio Language option via Settings > Video & Audio > Audio section.

Added Reset Shaders Cache option via Settings > Graphics > Actions.

Moved the Settings > Graphics AA Mode option to be nested in the Upscaling section to better indicate interaction with Upscaling Method option.

Resolved an issue on boot with Windows Accounts containing certain text characters.

Resolved various performance related issues during Fatality sequences.

Resolved certain visual issues during various cinematic sequences.

Resolved various UI elements being cutoff in certain cases.

Resolved visual issues when playing at certain frame rates.

Resolved error prompt when making a store purchase.

Resolved issues with Voice Chat in some scenarios.

Resolved an issue with input UI during Tutorials.

Resolved issues with Steam overlay.

Resolved various stability issues.

Further optimized PSO Shader Cache generation flow.

Improvements to Screen Reader in certain languages.

Various localization updates and fixes.

Nintendo Switch

Entering and exiting the pause menu during online practice no longer causes latency increases.

Friends only tab in Kombat League should now populate correctly.

General Fixes & Adjustments

Move list corrections & Localization fixes.

AI adjustments & improvements.

Improvements to Screen Reader functionality.

Added Conan Fighter to Roster.

Added Age of Conan skins for Ashrah, Baraka, & Geras.

Fixed several visual issues during brutalities.

PlayStation 5 Pro

Added Ray Tracing support for reflections.

Character Specific Adjustments

Main Fighters

Havik

While Blood Bath tether is active it will continuously drain Havik’s health and grant him meter.

Blood Bath now only possible when below 30% health.

Kitana

Added new move (Air) Enhanced Fan Toss.

Added new move (Air) Reverse Fan Toss.

Added new move (Air) Enhanced Reverse Fan Toss.

Added new move Wind Bomb Squall.

Raiden

Added new move Electric Overcharge.

Added new move Electric Discharge.

Reiko

Added new move (Air) Reap The Whirlwind.

Added new move (Air) Enhanced Reap The Whirlwind.

Assassin Throwing Stars and Enhanced Assassin Throwing Stars are now destroyed by opponent’s projectiles.

Pain Knee from Enhanced Charging Pain now has a different reaction.

Scorpion

Fixed rare issue that could cause Sweeping Scorpion Tail (B+3) to sometimes do 3 hits when blocked or hit armor.

Shang Tsung

When morphed into Ghostface and swapped to an Alternate Killer, Shang Tsung will no longer morph back until returned to Original Killer.

Fixed specific sequence using Kameo Kopy to turn into Khameleon causing Kameo Kopy move to become disabled for an extended period.

Fixed visual issue with Kameo Kopy interrupted at specific timing when opponent is using Ferra.

Fixed rare issue that could occur during endurance fights that could cause lingering visuals when Shang Tsung is defeated.

Ermac

Fixed some of Witch Slam, Enhanced Witch Slam, Behind You, and Too Late damage not correctly applying some damage buffs.

Cyrax

Fixed an opponent caught in capture foam being able to sometimes go through Kameo Frost Ice Wall.

Sektor

Fixed lingering sound effects on Bionic Blast (Hold 2) when losing a match.

Ghostface

Fixed rare issues where Alternate Killer could be prevented from swapping back to Billy when hit by certain attacks on the same frame as Killer timer ran out.

Fixed issues with stun attacks causing combo to reset if used at specific timing after Knife Toss Fakeout.

Fixed temporary restriction preventing player from performing Knife Toss Fakeout

Fixed missing sound effects on some attacks.

Fixed missing sound effects when Alternate Killers are hit by some attacks.

Kameo Fighters

Darrius (Kameo)

Fixed Darrius rapidly moving outside of the arena when performing Ground Invitational in certain corner circumstances.

Sektor (Kameo)

Fixed issue that was causing Straight Missile Fatal Blow to not become invulnerable after hitting opponent.

Straight Missile (Fatal Blow) now has 4 more startup frames when not in a combo & no longer has armor.

Scorpion (Kameo)

Flame Aura has a different reaction against Kameos, deals extra damage, and adds a victim flame visual effects.

Flame Aura can now hit airborne Kameos.

Flame Aura drains 50% Kameo meter from the opponent if it hits an opponent’s Kameo.

Sub-Zero (Kameo)

Fixed Deep Freeze facing wrong direction if performed at specific timing against a teleporting opponent.

Shujinko (Kameo)

Shujinko can now perform Borrow: Psychotic Dive to Prone Stab against Ghostface.

Fixed Mimic: Enhanced Backstage Pass when performed against Ghostface sometimes missing if the opponent is in the corner.

Motaro (Kameo)

Fixed issue that was causing Charge! Fatal Blow to not become invulnerable after hitting opponent.

Fixed Uppercut (Down + Back Punch) & Fatal Blow attacks doing incorrect damage against Motaro.

Tremor (Kameo)

Attacks that cause push forward block reaction will now cause Crystal Armor hit reaction to push forward.

Ferra (Kameo)