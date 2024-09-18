Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Trailer Gives Ghostface the Perfect Scream Fatality

Mortal Kombat 1 players have already seen Fatalities for new Khaos Reigns fighters including Noob Saibot and Sektor, and thanks to today's launch trailer for the expansion, it's Ghostface's turn. The DLC fighter from the Scream movie and its many sequels fights by themself, but in the very true-to-the-series Fatality, more than one Ghostface shows up to finish off their opponent. Other Fatalities and Animalities were shown, too, but Ghostface's was the highlight by far in a post-credits scene kind of reveal.

The Khaos Reigns trailer found below has no shortage of creative kills, so if you're looking for a montage of violence from the DLC, look no farther than this launch trailer. But if you want to see Ghostface's Fatality, you can skip right ahead to the 2:15 mark where Ghostface steals the show for the last 20 seconds.

As Scream fans who've watched more than one movie in the franchise will know, the movies often involve more than one killer acting as Ghostface. Since we haven't seen a full moveset yet, it's possible that some of Ghostface's more cinematic moves involve calling in another Ghostface to help, but for at least one of the Fatalities, we definitely get to see more than one Ghostface.

Even better than having two Ghostfaces, the Fatality puts the to-be-Fatalitied fighter in a very horror-esque scenario. Movies like Scream and other slashers often feature their ill-fated protagonists stumbling away while nearly tripping their own feet, and the same is true for the Ghostface Fatality. It's a small addition to the kill, but it's a nice touch in line with Ghostface's horror roots.

Unfortunately for Scream fans who want to play as Ghostface and perform this kill for yourself, you'll have to wait awhile longer beyond the September 24th release date for the Khaos Reigns DLC. To start things off, Sektor, Cyrax, and Noob Saibot are the fighters that'll be available right away, but we don't yet have release dates for Ghostface, the T-1000, and Conan the Barbarian. Given that Ghostface is being shown off here, we can only assume that they'll be the first of the three licensed Killers to join the game, but we'll have to wait on dates to be announced to know for sure.