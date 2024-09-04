Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Trailer Reveals First Sektor Fatality

Mortal Kombat 1's big Khaos Reigns expansion drops later this month, and ahead of that September 24th release date, we've now gotten to see more of another character that'll be added to the game then: Sektor. A new Khaos Reigns trailer that releases this week highlighted that fighter specifically, and like every other character-focused trailer, it ended with a first look at one of her Fatalities which sees Sektor taking her opponent up into space before bringing them crashing back down to the ground.

The first Sektor trailer featuring that Fatality and more can be seen below courtesy of NetherRealm. It's got some story teases via Sektor cinematics as well, but most of it is gameplay showing off her combos, Brutalities, and of course, her Fatality at the very end of the trailer.

We say "her" when talking about Sektor in Mortal Kombat 1 specifically because as Mortal Kombat players will know, Sektor is a bit different in this latest Mortal Kombat game. The fighter has historically been depicted as a male cyborg that's much more mechanical than human, but in Mortal Kombat 1, the playable version of Sektor is instead a female character and is more human than the strictly cyborg versions we've seen before. Sektor is one of two gender-swapped characters in Mortal Kombat 1, the other being Cyrak who is also included in the Khaos Reigns DLC.

Aside from Sektor and Cyrax, the other classic Mortal Kombat character being added in the Khaos Reigns DLC is Noob Saibot. Joining Mortal Kombat 1 as guest characters, Ghostface from the Scream movies, the T-1000 Terminator, and Conan the Barbarian. Similar to how Mortal Kombat 11 got its Aftermath DLC which added Fujin, Sheeva, and RoboCop, Khaos Reigns adds these six fighters, but they're technically considered to be Kombat Pack 2 since there are so many of them.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns releases on September 24th with the story expansion, Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot available right away at launch. Ghostface, the T-1000, and Conan the Barbarian will all be released at later dates.