Mortal Kombat 1 Players Hope They've Spotted Another Hidden Feature in Khaos Reigns

Mortal Kombat 1 players already caught wind of news that the Khaos Reigns expansion will apparently be adding some new modes to the fighting game in addition to the story content and new fighters that have already been announced, but if their hopes come to fruition, yet another feature may be coming in Khaos Reigns. Evidence has been discovered in some of the Khaos Reigns trailers released so far to suggest that the expansion may also be adding quick-time events back to Mortal Kombat 1 which could be a divisive feature itself considering how you feel about those, but NetherRealm hasn't confirmed them regardless.

Twitter user and YouTuber TrueUnderDawg shared a comparison video recently that looked at two moments from different Khaos Reigns previews. Both involve Scorpion and Noob Saibot, the latter being one of the new fighters returning in the expansion, but the scene plays out differently despite starting the same. In one version of the scene, Scorpion pulls out his kunai and flings it at Noob Saibot who gracefully dodges it with a slow-motion flip. In another version shown at the end of the video, the kunai instead pierces Noob Saibot's hand.

These two versions of what appears to be the same scene have prompted players to think that QTEs might be coming back in Khaos Reigns. They existed to a degree in Mortal Kombat 1 through things like the Test Your Might feature in the Invasion mode, though those were a bit different compared to the pass/fail QTEs we've seen in past Mortal Kombat games like Mortal Kombat X.

Did you spot the quick time event?! pic.twitter.com/d8tGDcVSTH — TrueUnderDawg (@TrueUnderDawg1) September 10, 2024

Of course, without NetherRealm saying something one way or the other about whether QTEs are back or not, people aren't fully convinced. It's been suggested that this is actually just Scorpion trying to throw his kunai twice in the same encounter with Noob Saibot which would mean this isn't a QTE after all. However, Scorpion's windup where he first pulls out the kunai is quite similar in both, and it's difficult to imagine Noob Saibot dodging the kunai so easily in one encounter only to be caught by the move immediately afterwards. The evidence doesn't confirm that QTEs are back by any means, but the counterarguments definitely don't rule them out either.

For those who want to compare the scenes for yourselves, the "pass" version of the scene is shown in the official Khaos Reigns trailer while the "fail" version is in Noob Saibot's gameplay showcase.

Mortal Kombat 1 players also already know that the Khaos Reigns DLC apparently has a bit more to it than it's letting on. A Mortal Kombat leaker said recently that two modes would be included in Khaos Reigns despite NetherRealm not saying anything about that in the previous DLC announcements. Soon afterwards, a post on the Xbox Wire from Xbox itself specifically mentioned "new modes" in the DLC. If extra modes are to be included in Khaos Reigns despite not being discussed yet by NetherRealm in an official capacity, who's to say the same can't be said for QTEs?

Khaos Reigns releases on September 24th, so we'll see then, if not sooner, if QTEs are back in Mortal Kombat 1.