Mortal Kombat 1 Fans Call Out "Atrocious" Megan Fox Performance

Mortal Kombat 1 fans are very displeased with Megan Fox's performance as Nitara. The Mortal Kombat series is one of gaming's most recognizable franchises, partially because it has been around for so long. Since its inception in the 90s, the franchise has grown to massive heights with movies, animated spin-offs, and more. Fans are enamored by the story across all of the games as well as the iconic cast of characters. Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Johnny Cage, and many others help populate the game with larger than life personas, violent fighting moves, and unique abilities. The acting plays a pretty big role in all of this as well, none of these characters would be as popular as they are without strong performances to sell their charming or sinister personalities.

Before the launch of Mortal Kombat 1, it was confirmed that Transformers star Megan Fox would be joining the cast of Mortal Kombat 1 to voice Nitara. Fox has been on record as being a gamer herself over the years and even participated in a marketing campaign for Diablo 4 earlier this year. She's even a big fan of the Mortal Kombat franchise, but unfortunately, fans are not vibing with her take on Nitara. Since the game's early access launch this week, fans have been posting clips of some of Nitar and mocking Fox's line delivery. The performance does come across as pretty stiff and wooden, failing to land in the same way as other performances in the game. Some have labeled the performance as "atrocious" and even claimed Fox should never voice act ever again.

Megan Fox is genuinely a fantastic actress when she's dedicated to a role, but either she just had terrible voice direction here, or she was just not right for a voice acting gig. Kinda unfortunate. https://t.co/K45v6Zalpl — Oziach (@RevivedOziach) September 15, 2023

Don’t let Megan Fox voice act again please — . (@MoNotStatic) September 15, 2023

Megan Fox's atrocious Nitara voicework getting ripped to shreds on every corner of Twitter and thats what that evil ass lady and WB get for whitewashing a character fans waited 17 years for a failed cash grab pic.twitter.com/0LOsg0gNLJ — ñ|á|m of vengerberg (@Iobaandrade) September 15, 2023

I love Nitara but holy shit Megan Foxs voice acting is terrible. #MortalKombat1 — Mr. Krypt 💀🐉 (@TheSpineRip) September 15, 2023

Let me remind y’all that we could've had a talented professional voice actress playing Nitara but NOPE we got Megan Fox because she is a recognizable name.



They really need to stop hiring celebrities who haven't voice acted much in their life to play characters https://t.co/Kx0JDqyyCr — J🅾️$H ☯️ (@MoonlightExodus) September 16, 2023

This unfortunately isn't the first time this has happened in Mortal Kombat either. MMA fighter Ronda Rousey played Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11 and fans were also very vocal about the performance being quite bad. Some are unsure whether this is a direction problem or the two actresses just simply not being great at voice acting. There is a world of difference from live-action performances to giving a character life with just your voice. Whether or not another celebrity will be cast in a future Mortal Kombat game remains to be seen. John Cena and JK Simmons are confirmed to be reprising their roles as Peacemaker and Omni-Man respectively for Mortal Kombat 1's DLC. Omni-Man is already an animated character, so at the very least, fans can rely on that likely being 1 to 1 with Invincible.