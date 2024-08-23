Mortal Kombat 1 Has a New Free Surprise for Fans of the 1995 Movie

Mortal Kombat 1 players on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S have a new, free surprise waiting for them when they boot up the game. The latest Mortal Kombat game from NetherRealm Studios has been out for almost a year, and to celebrate the imminent anniversary Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns will be released next month, which will introduce both Cryax and Sektor to the roster. Ahead of this, the celebrations are already beginning with a series of free downloads for all players regardless of the platform they are on.

Over on social media platform X, creative director on the game Ed Boon — who also happens to be one of the two creators of the entire series — relayed word that “a number” of free skins were being given away. To this end, today Mortal Kombat 1 players have been treated to the 1995 movie Smoke skin. The skin is completely free to download, but will it will seemingly be replaced with a new skin next week. What that skin is, we don’t currently know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the new, free Mortal Kombat 1 skin for yourself, courtesy of X account “TheThiny”:

As the post from the aforementioned Ed Boon reveals, there’s been a free skin given away for several weeks now. When this promotion will end, we don’t know, but this is now the second classic skin from the 1995 movie to be given away. The previous example featured Scorpion’s ’95 look.

https://x.com/noobde/status/1826844015179817152

Mortal Kombat 1 is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. For all of our previous and extensive coverage on the fighting game — including all of the latest Mortal Kombat 1 news, all of the latest Mortal Kombat 1 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Mortal Kombat 1 deals — click here.

“Mortal Kombat 1 is a fun start to an exciting new era for the long running franchise,” reads a snippet from our official review of the fighting game. “There are some sticking points that will likely need to be ironed out in future entries, however. The combo heavy fighting style is very satisfying to play when you’re dishing it out, but will definitely make it less appealing to newcomers who could be on the receiving end. Invasions mode is great for playing alone, but that grind feeling will likely sink in sooner rather than later. Kameo Fighters are a fantastic addition, but customization for them isn’t as deep yet.”