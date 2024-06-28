Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack 2 Hinted at as Kombat Pack 1 Comes to an End

Mortal Kombat 1 will get its final DLC fighter from the current Kombat Pack on July 23rd when Takeda releases into early access alongside Ferra, the final Kameo fighter from the Kombat Pack. Mortal Kombat players already knew that they'd be getting a story expansion similar to how Mortal Kombat 11 got Aftermath, and further DLC characters beyond the initial Kombat Pack were always expected, but this week, we got our best indication yet that there will indeed be a Kombat Pack 2 with more DLC fighters on the way.

The hint at the existence of more fighter DLCs beyond the sole Kombat Pack we have now came from NetherRealm boss Ed Boon himself who talked about Takeda on Friday. Assuming Takeda follows the typical rollout plan we've seen for other DLC fighters in Mortal Kombat 1, we'll soon see a gameplay trailer showing off one of the character's Fatalities as well as a more detailed, hands-on breakdown from the developers before July 23rd. But before all that, we've gotten a snippet of Takeda's gameplay as well as a hint that there's more to come.

Takeda marks the last (Kombat Pack 1) fighter, and Ferra the final (KP1) Kameo in #MortalKombat1



So far...



Here's a quick taste of what to expect with Takeda.



We look forward to supporting #MK1 far beyond this... and would love to get some feedback from the community.... pic.twitter.com/hVUv24vPBa — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 28, 2024

"Kombat Pack 1," "So far..." and "supporting #MK1 far beyond this" are of course the operative phrases in this case when it comes to Boon's tweet. Boon has joked about a Kombat Pack 2 in the past and was the one who in no uncertain terms said story DLC is on the way, but the current Kombat Pack has always been referred to as such as opposed to "Kombat Pack 1" which implies the existence of a second Kombat Pack.

Of course, this should really come as no surprise that Mortal Kombat 1 will be getting another Kombat Pack considering how past games and teases for this one have been handled. Characters keep leaking to indicate which fighters might come to Mortal Kombat 1 next, and Boon himself has asked players before what kinds of licensed characters they might want to see later on. For reference, the game's already gotten Homelander from The Boys, Omni-Man from Invincible, and Peacemaker from the DC show of the same name, though Boon's request for votes referred more specifically to horror characters. Rather, the fact that this first Kombat Pack is coming to an end soon combined with the more open way of referring to this DLC as "Kombat Pack 1" should be a positive sign for Mortal Kombat 1 players that more DLC news is on the horizon.