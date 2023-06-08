Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Guide: Kollector’s Edition, Bonuses, and More

During today’s Summer Game Fest presentation, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games provided fans with their first look at Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay. If you like what you see, the release date is set for September 19 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. We also have details about the various editions of Mortal Kombat 1 that will be released, including the contents of their pricey Kollector’s Edition and the bonuses that you can expect when pre-ordering the game.

All of the details you need can be found below. Of course, you’ll want to pay special attention to the Kollector’s Edition retailers, because there’s a good chance that we’ll see rolling sellouts leading up to launch day.

Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-order Bonuses:

If you order the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition or Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition, you will have early access to the beta beginning Sept. 14, 2023. All pre-order players will get Shang Tsung as a playable character.

Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition Pre-Orders:

The Standard Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 will be available physically and digitally for $69.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Pre-order on Amazon / GameStop (exclusive Steelbook for in-store pickup)

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition Pre-Orders:

The Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition will be available physically and digitally for $109.99. It will include the Kombat Pack (with Jean-Claude Van Damme character skin for Johnny Cage), early access to the game, 1,250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency), early access to six new playable characters (available post-launch), and five new Kameo Fighters (available post-launch). Pre-order on Amazon

Mortal Kombat 1 Kolllector’s Edition Pre-Orders:

The Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition will be available physically for $249.99. It will include all Premium Edition content, along with a 16.5-inch Liu Kang character skin sculpture, three exclusive art prints, a steel case, and 1,450 additional Dragon Krystals (2,700 total). Pre-order on Amazon PS5 and XSX / Target PS5 and XSX / GameStop PS5 and XSX

“Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest title in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat video game franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios,” reads an official blurb about the new Mortal Kombat. “The game will introduce a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe that has been created by the Fire God Liu Kang, featuring reimagined versions of iconic characters as they’ve never been seen before, along with a new fighting system, game modes, bone krushing finishing moves, and more.” You can keep up with the latest news about the game right here.