New Mortal Kombat 2 Surprise Has Not Gone Down Well With Fans

Mortal Kombat 1 fans were recently on the receiving end of a little Mortal Kombat 2 surprise, however, it has not gone down well with those familiar with the 1993 fighting game classic. It has been 21 years since the of MK2, which debuted in arcades via Midway, 17 years before the creation of NetherRealm Studios, the Chicago-based studio responsible for the series in the modern era.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mortal Kombat 2 — a sequel to 1992’s Mortal Kombat and the second installment in the long-running fighting game series — eventually ended up releasing on the PlayStation, SNES, Game Boy, Game Gear, Sega Genesis, Sega Saturn, Amiga, MS-DOS, and the 32X, however, it is primarily known as an arcade game. Whatever you know it from though, there is a new, little surprise in Mortal Kombat 1 that pays homage to the arcade classic from yesteryear.

More specifically, this week NetherRealm Studios added to the Mortal Kombat 1 in-game store a Tanya skin that is supposed to pay homage to Mortal Kombat 2. As many will know, Tanya was not in Mortal Kombat 2, haven’t not been added to the Mortal Kombat character roster until Mortal Kombat 4. To this end, there is no skin to directly based this one off, so it is rather in the spirit of the game. However, it doesn’t appear to have achieved this.

In the replies to the post above, many replies express a feeling of disappointment that this is a mix of a fantasy Mortal Kombat 2 skin and Tanya’s Mortal Kombat 4 skin. For those that don’t know: the hairstyle of the skin is the hairstyle of Tanya in MK4. To this end, players seemingly would have preferred a MK4 skin or a MK2 skin that looks more like Tanya’s look in MK4.

Those interested in the skin can currently find it in the Mortal Kombat 1 in-game shop. It is not the first classic skin in the game and it likely won’t be the last as the classic skins seem to be quite popular, or at least that is what the constant release of them suggests.

For more Mortal Kombat 1 coverage — including all of the latest Mortal Kombat 1 news, all of the latest Mortal Kombat 1 rumors and speculation, and all of the latest Mortal Kombat 1 deals — click here.