Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Reveals RoboCop's Friendship

Though only days away from releasing at this point, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is still revealing new details about itself like, for example, RoboCop's Friendship. The upcoming expansion is set to include RoboCop (yes, that RoboCop) as a playable guest character, and a free update to the base game will also bring Friendships, the non-violent alternative to the game's signature Fatalities, to the base game. Naturally enough, RoboCop has his own Friendship as well.

RoboCop's Friendship, which you can check out below, appears to essentially be a pop-and-lock dance with robotic movements. Given that RoboCop is a cyborg from the 1980s and all, it makes sense. There's also some graininess to it all, which appears to be mimicking a VHS tape from the same era. All told, it's rather delightful.

Here’s a first look at Robocop’s friendship move in @mortalkombat 11: Aftermath pic.twitter.com/9XrvFi0oUJ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 24, 2020

If you're looking to pick it up, there are actually a couple different ways to buy Aftermath, depending on what you already own. If you already own the base game, or the base game and its DLC, there are several different methods of purchasing Aftermath and its content. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection ($59.99) contains the base game, Aftermath, and the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack in addition to 25 additional character skins. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on its own costs $39.99 while Aftermath plus the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack will retail for $49.99. According to NetherRealm Studios, the physical version of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available this coming June in the Americas only.

Additionally, folks that pre-order Aftermath in any of the above combinations will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch. The pack features three new character skins in the form of "Unbound Rage" Scorpion, "Son of Arctika" Sub-Zero, and "Kori Power" Frost. The skins should look fairly familiar to fans of the franchise, as they largely draw their designs from past entries.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia on May 26th. It is currently available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. As previously mentioned, players can pick and choose which version of the game to grab depending on how much of it they already own. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat franchise right here.

What do you think about what we've seen of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath so far? How about RoboCop's Friendship? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.