Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Reveals Wild RoboCop Customization

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, the upcoming expansion for the popular fighting game, is set to release on May 26th, and as previously revealed, it will include three new playable fighters -- including the '80s version of RoboCop. Ahead of release, developer NetherRealm Studios has been releasing new details about the expansion at a breakneck pace, and that now includes a look at some of the wild customization options for RoboCop.

As with all characters in Mortal Kombat 11, RoboCop will seemingly receive a variety of skins and character options. A new video, however, seems to indicate that alongside the rather typical customized getup on RoboCop himself, his weapons will also receive various facelifts depending on what options players choose. You can check it out below:

If you're looking to pick up Aftermath, there are actually a couple different options available to you. If you already own the base game, or the base game and its DLC, there are several different methods of purchasing Aftermath and its content. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection ($59.99) contains the base game, Aftermath, and the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack in addition to 25 additional character skins. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on its own costs $39.99 while Aftermath plus the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack will retail for $49.99. According to NetherRealm Studios, the physical version of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available this coming June in the Americas only.

Additionally, folks that pre-order Aftermath in any of the above combinations will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch. The pack features three new character skins in the form of "Unbound Rage" Scorpion, "Son of Arctika" Sub-Zero, and "Kori Power" Frost. The skins should look fairly familiar to fans of the franchise, as they largely draw their designs from past entries.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia on May 26th. It is currently available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. As previously mentioned, players can pick and choose which version of the game to grab depending on how much of it they already own. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat franchise right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.