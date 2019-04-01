‘Mortal Kombat 11′ Becomes Family Friendly for April Fools’ Day

Mortal Kombat 11 looks quite a bit different without so much gore in the fatalities and kills, a difference made evident by NetherRealm Studios’ April Fools’ Day joke. The developer behind the fighting game series got in on the day of pranks by sharing the video below that shows Sub-Zero being decapitated in the gentlest of ways. Instead of having his head launched off his shoulders, the effects of the death have been censored to make the game more accessible for the entire family.

The tweet below comes from the official Mortal Kombat account and said “MK11 is now for the whole family!” It also told its followers that, should there be any confusion about this, it is indeed an April Fools’ Day joke. Mortal Kombat 11, brutal fatalities and all, is still expected to be more violent than ever when it releases later this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NetherRealm’s video replaces Sub-Zero’s head with a smiling emoji and his blood with a spray of confetti, all of this accentuated with the cheer for Baraka’s victory. If you look closely at Sub-Zero’s neck, you’ll notice that it’s also been blurred to pixelate out the gore.

Though it’s just an April Fools’ Day joke, this isn’t the only goofy feature that’s been hinted at for Mortal Kombat 11. These censored kills won’t happen, but people are still holding out for the possible appearance of Babalities in the new game. The feature seen previously in the series turned the losing fighter into a baby who had their own unique animations upon defeat. Kano, for example, would fall over due to the wait of his half-metal baby head and would start crying when he couldn’t get back up. Moral Kombat 11 creative director Ed Boon made a reference to the feature in the past, though it hasn’t yet been confirmed for the new game.

The day’s been full of more April Fools’ Day jokes outside of this Mortal Kombat 11 jest such as Google’s Snake game and League of Legends’ new wallpapers. There have been some more serious events transpire though such as the potential leaking of Borderlands 3’s release date and the platforms it’ll be available for.

Mortal Kombat 11 is scheduled to release on April 23rd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!