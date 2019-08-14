Mortal Kombat 11 Brutality Pays Respect to Avengers: Infinity War and Thanos

Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch has a metric ton of pop culture references and Easter Eggs. More so than any other game released this year. And of course, with as many references and Easter Eggs as it has, some ultimately pay respect to The Avengers. More specifically, the critically-acclaimed and best-selling fighting game features a brutality for Geras that pays homage to Avengers: Infinity War and Thanos. In it, Geras uses his power to turn his finished opponent to dust.

The reference isn’t super glaring, but fans of the movie will quickly get it once they see the brutality in action. As you will know, during Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos collects the last Infinity Stone and dusts a big portion of the universe. And that’s obviously what NetherRealm Studios is referencing with this Geras brutality. The servant of Kronika even disappears into thin air himself after performing the move, kinda like Thanos. Anyway, you can check out the brutality for yourself, below:

Thanos boyz pic.twitter.com/nJsUrcURHo — NASR | Shark Teeth (@SharkTeeth_MK) August 11, 2019

This specific brutality is dubbed “Paused in Time,” and it’s probably one of the less gruesome ones the character has. In fact, in terms of Mortal Kombat 11 brutalities, this isn’t that bad, though you do see the entire character’s skeleton before they vanish.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it’s set to release later this year on Google Stadia.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”