New ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Character Officially Revealed

A new Mortal Kombat 11 character named Cetrion has officially been revealed after the fighter’s name appeared in a past roster leak. Mortal Kombat 11 will be Game Informer’s cover game for May, and to prepare for the full month of coverage, Game Informer revealed a video that gives a sneak peek at the Cetrion and her moves. The new character’s full backstory hasn’t been revealed yet, but a deep dive into her story and moves is expected to come soon.

The video below teases Game Informer’s plans for the May coverage of Mortal Kombat 11 and confirms that Cetrion will be a new character in the fighting game. After showing a close-up of the fighter, a brief segment shown around 17 seconds into the game. The fighter appears to be able to use her hair to entrap and damage opponents with fire and can also summon up pillars of rock from the ground to crush her enemies. Later in the video, she’s shown controlling water to build up for an attack. This, along with other moves showcased, could indicate that the fighters is a master of different elements.

Get a sneak peek at the new Mortal Kombat 11 character Cetrion in Game Informer’s trailer showing off a fun month of coverage that we have on the way! https://t.co/2GpNYFLU0o pic.twitter.com/5kLGbhxqPC — Game Informer (@gameinformer) April 2, 2019

Cetrion may seem like a familiar name to those who recall a supposed roster leak that occurred back in February. The image that was leaked showed a full grid of fighters that were expected to be in Mortal Kombat 11 with Cetrion appearing in the top-most row. Other characters who showed up in the leak such as Jax who weren’t confirmed before but have now been revealed added some credibility to the leak, just as this latest fighter reveal has.

Mortal Kombat 11 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms on April 23rd.

