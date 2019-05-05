Mortal Kombat 11 Character Towers Significantly Nerfed

While Mortal Kombat 11 players have been enamored with the beauty of the game, whether it be its visuals or the mechanics, but the main thing that many have had an issue with is the difficulty featured in the title. Thankfully, NetherRealm Studios has been on top of this, implementing several changes, especially when it comes to the Towers of Time. That said, it appears that the devs have released yet another hotfix, but this one has tackled the progression challenges that some players have been experiencing in the Character Towers.

Reddit user “steveo51515” recently took to the Mortal Kombat subreddit to point out the significant nerfs that have been applied to the requirements that need to be met in the Character Towers. According to them, along with other players who replied to the original post, the requirements have been drastically reduced, which should make progressing through the towers and collecting all of the loot much easier.

Here are the new requirements in the Character Towers:

Level 1 25 Uppercuts and Throws

Level 2 10 Fatalities and Brutalities

Level 3 25 Krushing Blows and 10K Blood Spilled

Level 4 25 Fatal Blows, 10 Flawless, 25 Wins, and 25 Krushing Blows

Level 5 75 Wins, 35 Fatal Blows, 25 Fatalities, and 25 Brutalities



Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the title, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad to see these changes brought to Mortal Kombat 11? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

