‘Mortal Kombat 11’: Ed Boon Promises “So Many” Classic Fighter Reveals Are Coming

The team over at NetherRealm Studios revealed two more fighters joining the Mortal Kombat 11 roster, including fan-favorite Kabal and Mortal Kombat X’s D’Vorah. As with every reveal prior, the interest in who will be revealed next spiked and the desire to know which classic fighters are returning grew exponentially. For those worried that their personal picks won’t make the cut, Co-Creator Ed Boon issued a statement that should reassure many.

We LOVE how passionate MK fans are 2C their favorite fighters return. Please don’t stop that.👍🏻 But remember, each announcement, doesn’t mean your favorite isn’t in the game.😀 Be patient, SO many “soon to be konfirmed” classic fighter announcements koming! — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 6, 2019

Keeping true to the “K” style, it is a nice confirmation to know that it won’t all be new or semi-regular fighters making their debut, but staples as well. With a roster size confirmed that hints at many new revelations on the horizon before the game’s full release, we’re excited to know what else the team over at NetherRealm have up their sleeves.

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”