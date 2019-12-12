Mortal Kombat 11 Is Seemingly Adding Cross-Play

The popular fighting video game Mortal Kombat 11 from developer NetherRealm Studios is apparently adding cross-play. That is, if you can believe some patch notes on the PlayStation 4 version of the latest and greatest Mortal Kombat video game. And given that there’s no reason to think otherwise, it certainly sounds like this might be a reveal that was set for tonight’s The Game Awards.

More specifically, Mortal Kombat 11‘s Version 1.13 patch notes on PlayStation 4 includes the following, according to verified screenshots of the notes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Add Crossplay

General bug fixes

Gameplay updates”

That’s it. There’s no details, no official announcements from NetherRealm Studios, or anything else. When previous patches released, NetherRealm has been quick to add details on the game’s Discord if nowhere else, and there’s suspiciously been only silence so far. The obvious candidate here is that PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC players will all be able to play against each other, but given the lack of details, it’s hard to say for sure.

You can check out an image of the patch notes in question below:

Whatever’s going on, we can expect to learn more tonight. The Mortal Kombat franchise and The Game Awards have a history of collaboration, so it would just be the latest reveal for the former during the latter. Given how much of a big deal this should be with fans, it’s almost a shame it’s leaked early.

What do you think? Is this a The Game Awards reveal that’s been released a little too early, or something else entirely? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the fighting video game right here.