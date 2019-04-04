‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Director Really Wants To Make A New IP

If you gave Ed Boon, the long-serving Creative Director of the Mortal Kombat series, 100 million dollars and five years, he probably wouldn’t make the game you think he would. Talking to Game Informer, Boon was asked at one point how badly — on a scale of 1-10 — does he want to create a new IP. The answer to this: 9.6. This prompts Game Informer to shoot the above hypothetical at Boon, who reveals he wants to make a persistent online game that never stops.

In other words, make a game a lot of developers are trying to make right now. And usually consumers assume that games as a service titles are forced upon developers by publishers and executives chasing money bags, but if Boon’s reply is anything to go off of: there’s probably more developers who simply just want to take a stab at the 10-year game model.

If the co-creator of Mortal Kombat could create a new IP, what would it be? Watch us ask Ed Boon 166 rapid-fire questions in our new interview, which is now available on YouTube! https://t.co/ge4XewhJm6 pic.twitter.com/0Fg5BfYFFR — Game Informer (@gameinformer) April 4, 2019

It’s interesting to hear Boon, who’s mostly worked on just Mortal Kombat during his 29-year career in video games, wants to branch out. I’d personally love to hear the pitch for such a game. It’s obvious Boon has one, and when you consider he’s been working within the same genre for so long, he probably has a bajillion good ideas spilling out of his head. Hopefully we’ll be able to see one some day.

Boon’s next game, Mortal Kombat 11, is poised to release on April 23 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Unless you’re in Europe and planning on picking the game up on the Switch — then you will need to wait until May 10.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated fighting game from NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

