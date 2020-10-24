Mortal Kombat 11 Leak Reveals "Secret" Content

✖

A new Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate leak has revealed some "secret" content possibly coming to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia game in the future. Soon, Mortal Kombat 11 will add three characters to its already robust and massive roster. More specifically, alongside the release of the game's Ultimate version, NetherRealm Studios will add Mileena, Rain, and Rambo to the game.

That said, fans are already wondering and speculating about what's next. Leaks -- and to an extent, the words of creative director Ed Boon -- have suggested there's still much more to come for the fighting game, and a new leak may preview some of this content.

Over on Twitter, prominent Mortal Kombat dataminer and YouTuber, "thethiny," shared the two "secrets" currently sitting in the files and in the game unactivated. More specifically, the dataminer revealed there's a secret fight Reptile/Noob and there's a secret ToT tower.

Now, the assumption by many is that this is content in the game that players simply haven't discovered, however, others have suggested it could be secret content being reserved for the future. In other words, it can't be activated yet.

To remind you all, there are currently 2 secrets in the files that we don't know how to activate.

1- Secret Reptile / Noob fight.

2- Secret ToT tower. — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) October 20, 2020

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are typically very reliable, and while thethiny has proven reliable on several occasions, nothing here is information of the official variety, and for now, neither NetherRealm Studios, WB Games, Ed Boon, or anyone involved with the former two have commented on any of this, leaving fans with nothing but speculation.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available on just about every modern platform, including PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

