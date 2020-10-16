Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Leak Has Good News for Fans

✖

A new Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate leak has some good news for MK11 fans. Soon, Mortal Kombat 11 will add to its roster with Mileena, Rain, and Rambo. For now, these are the only DLC characters announced, but it looks like they won't be the last. In other words, players waiting on DLC characters like Reptile, Takeda, Sektor, Cyrax, Smoke, Ermac, Li Mei, and other forgotten characters still have some hope to hold onto. And of course, this also means more guest characters could happen, including the long-rumored Ash Williams or highly-demanded Michael Myers.

The leak comes way of prominent Mortal Komabt dataminer "thethiny," who recently unearthed evidence, courtesy of the game's files on Steam, that Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate isn't the final edition of the game, which means more DLC characters are on the way.

Below, you can check out the evidence for yourself:

This automatically proves how the ultimate edition isn't the final version of the game, else it would've contsined the 6th dlc as well. https://t.co/wuOw2v3avB — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) October 15, 2020

Of course, take this finding and the speculation derived from it with a grain of salt. While the leak in question does suggest there's more to come from MK11, and while the source has proven reliable in the past, nothing here is official. And unfortunately, neither NetherRealm Studios nor WB Games have commented on this leak and it's unlikely either will as neither have commented on any previous leaks. That said, if either do provide a comment, we will be sure to update the story.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

