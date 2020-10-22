Mortal Kombat 11 Rambo Attack Pays Homage to First Rambo Movie

✖

Today, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games revealed a new Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Kast focused on Rambo, revealing our first look at the upcoming DLC character and his gameplay. Pouring over this gameplay, fans have noticed Rambo comes packing an attack that pays homage to the first Rambo movie, First Blood. Replying to this observation, the game's creative director Ed Boon confirmed that this move does indeed pay respect to the movie that started the franchise.

If you haven't seen the easter egg yet, it features Rambo sliding, kicking out the enemy's leg, and then smashing their head in with his elbow as they try and sit up. And this exact sequence has been recreated as a movie in the game.

Below, you can check out the easter egg/move for yourself:

Nothing gets by our fans. :) https://t.co/eMCFYOHGtv — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 22, 2020

Of course, this isn't the only easter egg in the new gameplay footage. Rambo's fatality is also based on a sequence from one of the movies. If you haven't seen the fatality, it features Rambo getting his opponent in a chokehold, before ripping open their throat.

The fatality is super cannon and I love it! Just thought I’d share it with you who haven’t seen the movies! https://t.co/I623frYCSK pic.twitter.com/UMVEYuyT7G — DA🅱️ (@daddydab32ho) October 22, 2020

As you may know, Mortal Kombat 11 is brimming with easter eggs, homages, and references, so it's not very surprising to see NetherRealm Studios go back to the source material of Rambo as inspiration for the DLC character. That said, while it's not surprising, it's a big reason why so many fans love the guests characters in MK games, because NRS goes the extra mile in not just realizing them in the game, but paying homage to the original media.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

For more coverage on the best-selling fighting game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: