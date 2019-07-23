Mortal Kombat 11 Sub-Zero Free DLC Skin Revealed, Coming Soon

Today, NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed a brand-new Mortal Kombat 11 DLC skin that all players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch will soon be able to enjoy, because not only is it releasing soon, but because it’s 100 percent free. More specifically, the pair have revealed that an official Dimitri Vegas Sub-Zero skin is coming to the game, which is exactly what it sounds like: Dimitri Vegas as Sub-Zero.

The alternate skin for the Lin Kuei Grandmaster will drop on August 22, and, as mentioned above, it will be 100 percent free for all players across all platforms. It’s currently unclear what the skin will look like in its entirety, but we do have an image teasing it. You can check it out, below:

For those that don’t know: Dimitri Vegas is an international DJ that is widely considered one of the best in the world. He’s also an actor on the side. Now, I know what you’re thinking: why is he getting his own skin in the game? Well, NetherRealm Studios doesn’t say, but the Belgian-born DJ has partnered with NetherRealm Studios in the past for a remix to the classic Mortal Kombat Theme from the 1995 film, which was used for Mortal Kombat 11’s launch trailer.

Interestingly, Vegas will be doing some original voice work for the skin. It’s unclear how extensive this will be, but it’s a nice touch, especially for fans of the DJ.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it’s scheduled to release on Google Stadia later this year. As for next-gen ports, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment haven’t mentioned any.

