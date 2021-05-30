Mortal Kombat 11 Director Ed Boon Says Invincible's Omni Man Would Be a Good Guest Fighter

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 fans are constantly sharing their own thoughts on who should be coming to the ultra-violent fighting game next. And in the wake of Amazon's recent animated series Invincible airing earlier this year, one name has risen above the rest amongst Mortal Kombat fan circles: Omni Man. Now, Mortal Kombat 11's own director, Ed Boon, has even said himself that he thinks the character could have been a perfect choice to appear in the game.

Over on social media recently, one fan sent Boon a mockup of what Omni Man could look like if he appeared in Mortal Kombat 11. The fan specifically was imploring Boon to add Omni Man as a future DLC fighter to MK11. While Boon expertly dodged the topic at hand regarding any future DLC characters, he did note that Omni Man would be a good addition to the game. "That could've worked!" Boon said simply.

It's worth stressing here that Boon says that Omni Man is a character that could have worked in Mortal Kombat 11. His use of this word specifically tells us that Omni Man is in no way coming to the game, nor will he ever. In fact, Boon's particular word usage here doesn't even confirm if any additional fighters will be coming whatsoever to MK11.

Still, even if Omni Man doesn't come to MK11, Mortal Kombat 12 will surely be a game that will come about at some point down the road. And if Boon really is a fan of adding Omni Man to the roster, perhaps such an occurrence could transpire at that time. That being said, this whole situation doesn't seem like anything more than just Boon interacting with fans, which he does pretty often on Twitter. As such, this definitely isn't something you should get excited about right now.

So what do you think about this idea? Would you like to see Omni Man show up in a future Mortal Kombat game?