Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals First Look at Sindel

The first look at one of Mortal Kombat 11’s next DLC characters has been revealed through a render of Sindel’s in-game appearance. NetherRealm Studios‘ creative director Ed Boon treated Mortal Kombat fans to the surprise reveal of the character’s appearance with a sole tweet and the image, but nothing else like a release date or information on her Fatalities and Brutalities is known at this time.

Boon shared the image below on Monday to show off the queenly character before she’s officially added to the game. Like the rest of the roster, she’s been updated to have a different design fitting for a new game, though she’s still recognizable to those who have seen here throughout the past few Mortal Kombat games. Her first appearance was in Mortal Kombat 3 and her most recent appearance prior to this inclusion in Mortal Kombat 11 was in Mortal Kombat X as an NPC.

We’ve gotten glimpses at the other confirmed DLC characters’ silhouettes before, Sindel’s included, but this is the best look yet that we’ve gotten at one of the remaining post-release characters. When the trailer at the top was revealed to show off some Shang Tsung gameplay, it also confirmed that Sindel, Nightwolf, Spawn, and two other characters would come to Mortal Kombat 11 as DLC. The same as most other characters are connected somehow in the Mortal Kombat universe, Nightwolf and Sindel are two DLC characters that have a history with one another, so expect them to have some words for each other when they’re released.

Some of the fighter’s powers that we’ve seen in past games include the ability to scream at deafening levels to stun and damage her opponents. She also has an array of mystical powers like the ability to levitate and elongate her hair to grab enemies and whip them around the arena. Her Fatalities from past games have used both her hair and screams to dismantle opponents, so it’s probably a safe bet that some take on those will be seen.

Mortal Kombat 11’s DLC characters are still on the way, though no release date for Sindel or the remaining fighters is known at this time.