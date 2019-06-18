Mortal Kombat 11 Offers First Look at Spawn

Mortal Kombat 11 players have finally received their first DLC fighter with Shang Tsung arriving in-game, which means the others are sure to follow in the near future. One of the known characters coming to the latest installment in the Mortal Kombat franchise is none other than Spawn. We also recently found out that Keith David, who provided the voice for Spawn in the HBO animated series, is reprising his role in the game. That said, thanks to tweet from the official Mortal Kombat, we have our first look at Spawn in MK11.

While the tweet in question doesn’t offer a direct glimpse at what Spawn will look like in Mortal Kombat 11, it does give fans an idea as to what we will see when the character makes his way to the game. However, if the final version of Spawn that pops up in the title is similar to what is seen in the tweet below, the character is looking just as menacing as ever, which fans are sure to appreciate.

Mortal Kombat will never be the same.

Mortal Kombat will never be the same.

See you in Hell.

While we only have confirmation that Spawn is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 and that he is being voiced by Keith David, not much else is known about the game’s version of the character. However, WBIE was kind enough to offer the following description:

“Todd McFarlane’s Spawn is one of the world’s best-selling and longest-running monthly comic books, with hundreds of millions of copies sold worldwide in more than 120 countries and 15 different languages. The Spawn comic book tells the story of Al Simmons, an elite government assassin who was betrayed and killed by the CIA. Instead of dying, he sells his soul to Hell for a second chance at life, and becomes Spawn, an unstoppable soldier fighting the underworld. Spawn is voiced by Keith David, the original voice actor from Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, the Emmy award-winning HBO animated series.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

