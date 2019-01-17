‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Gear System and Character Customization Revealed

This morning’s Mortal Kombat 11 reveal didn’t disappoint, as not only did we get a good look at the gameplay, but also the debut of some returning faces like Skarlett and Baraka, as well as “newbies” like Geras. But that’s just the tip of this bloody iceberg, as you’ll be able to customize these characters in a number of ways as you get into each fight.

Over the course of the gameplay video, we got a good look at how the customization and gear will work in MK11. Sure, you’ll be able to change outfits, including a pretty sick masked look for Baraka that we can’t wait to try out. But did you know you can also change weapons?

Ed Boon made it clear during the presentation that you’ll be able to “create, modify and collect multiple versions of every character,” so you can try something new if you feel like experimenting. Outfits and skins are just the start, as you can change up individual pieces as well.

For example, Scorpion has different spear tips to choose from- and while the general combat (Kombat?) remains the same for the most part, it is cool to see what kind of after-effects they have. And with each one, you can see how effective they’ll be with reach, impact and more, as you can see from the image taken from Eurogamer below.

You’ll also earn attribute points over the course of the game, which you can divide up into certain areas. Want to improve the impact of your reversals? Now you can. What about grappling? Yep, it’ll make it much easier to grab someone. There are various areas you can play around with, and points come easy over the course of the game.

Gear is where you’ll put in new weapons and types, and you can also play around with Cosmetics, er, Kosmetics if you want to change up how you look a little bit.

But then you can also change around your ability sets, and this is literally a game-changer, as you can tweak everything from fatalities to brutalities to end of round taunts, depending on what you get unlocked. You can even go as far as messing around with AI behaviors, in case you want an opponent to come at you a certain way.

Mortal Kombat 11 is going to have a lot to offer; and chances are we’ll see all these systems in play when the beta kicks off on March 28. We can’t wait!

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on April 23 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.