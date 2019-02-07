‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Graphics Comparison Shows the Stunning Evolution of the Franchise

Fans of the popular Mortal Kombat franchise were ecstatic when the newest installment was officially revealed. With it going on nearly 27 years since the first game arrived, players have taken notice just how far the series has come, especially when it pertains to the 3D character models used.

The first franchise entry to make use of 3D was Mortal Kombat 4, which debuted in 1997. Recently, Redditor Dookman decided to do a side-by-side comparison of Scorpion from the 1997 hit and the one featured in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11. Needless to say, the differences are aplenty, as they show just how far the fighting series has evolved.

Not only have updates arrived for the visuals over the years, but also the ensembles worn by fan-favorite fighters. Scorpion is no exception to this. Gone are the days of a simple black and yellow attire, which has made way for an outfit that looks beyond battle ready. Of course, that comes with all of the customization options.

While the comparison between the two games shows a stunning evolution, other Reddit users were quick to comment on the formatting of the images. “We’ve come a long ways and yet we still can’t get the before and after format right,” JoshHero said. Another user even decided to “fix” it in hilarious fashion. In any case, the franchise has indeed come a long way.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to launch on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

"Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat's best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making."