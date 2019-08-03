Mortal Kombat 11 Adds Ruthless New Jade Brutality

NeatherRealm Studios, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and Mortal Kombat 11 have added another brand-new brutality to the game for players to unlock, more specifically, a savage new Jade brutality, which, as a Jade main, I’m buzzin’ about. Like other recently added brutalities, you aren’t simply given this new one for Jade, but you have to earn it. In this case, you need to complete 10 daily challenges in Kombat League.

As you can see in the video below, the brutality is one of Jade’s better ones. In it, she gets her opponent turned around and on their knees, and then bop, twists their head right off like it’s a soda cap. As a result, the head goes flying, and the headless body spurts out blood. You can check it out for yourself below, courtesy of NGSuperMan (warning: graphic content):

At launch, I thought Jade had some of the weaker brutalities in the game, so it’s nice to see her getting new ones. As you will know, NetherRealm Studios has been adding a lot of brutalities since launch, and it seems like it’s spreading them out across a lot of characters. So, if your main hasn’t gotten a new one yet, just wait, I bet they will in time.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling fighting game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

As you may know, EVO 2019 is going down this weekend, which means tons of competitive Mortal Kombat 11 play. Click here to find out how to watch it all.