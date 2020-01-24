Mortal Kombat 11 Joker Story Ending Revealed, Features 1989 Batman Reference and Special Cameos

In just four days, Joker will be added to Mortal Kombat 11. However, before the DC villain joins the roster of the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia fighting game, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have plenty more of the character to showcase, including his story/tower ending, which features cameos from special characters, a reference to 1989 Batman, and the villain breaking the fourth wall.

If you haven’t seen it already — which you probably haven’t if you clicked on this — the ending is about as long as all the other Tower endings in the game. In it, Joker defeats Kronika and usurps her power, which he uses to follow his true passion: causing mayhem. To do this, he teams up with Havik and Mileena, conquering all the realms in the process. And then right at the end, Joker threatens the player, noting that he may come after them next.

Ultimately, it’s a pretty inconsequential tower ending, unlike Sindel’s which caused a lot of controversy However, it’s pretty creative and fitting for the character.

“Unpredictable, violent, and incredibly dangerous, The Joker, is chaos personified,” reads an official blurb about the character. “He’s killed Robin, crippled Batgirl, and tortured and murdered countless people throughout the DC Universe. And now, he’s the latest Kombatant to join in Mortal Kombat.”

The Joker is set to join Mortal Kombat 11 on February 28, but only in early access form. The character’s full release won’t happen until February 5. That said, in the build-up to this release, NetherRealm Studios has been showing off the character quite a bit. If you haven’t seen them already, you can check out the character’s fatalities right here, and peep 15 minutes of raw gameplay footage of the villain here.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling 2019 fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.