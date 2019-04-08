‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Adds Kitana to the Roster

Another part of Mortal Kombat 11’s roster has been confirmed through a TV spot for the game that revealed Kitana as a playable fighter. Kitana was always a character fans expected to be in the game – to many, it was just a matter of when the character would be revealed – though the way she was confirmed was different from the usual Kombat Kast reveals. No gameplay has been revealed yet, but NetherRealm Studios said it’ll be revealing more Kitana soon.

The TV spot, shown above, asked people what they fight for and named off some of the motives of Mortal Kombat 11’s many characters. Using real actors, the end of the TV spot transformed one into Kitana and did battle against Scorpion. It’s a tame video compared to NetherRealm’s other Mortal Kombat 11 previews that send body parts flying with gruesome fatalities, though all that and more will be revealed in the next Kombat Kast. NetherRealm and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment confirmed in an announcement alongside the TV spot reveal that an in-depth gameplay of Kitana’s gameplay will be shared during this week’s livestream.

For those who are just now hopping onto the Mortal Kombat 11 train and aren’t familiar Kitana from past games since she was revealed in Mortal Kombat II, NetherRealm shared a quick summary of Kitana’s history in the series and where she stands in the new game.

“The 10,000-year-old princess of Edenia grew up believing she was Shao Kahn’s biological daughter and served as one of his deadliest warriors,” NetherRealm’s background on Kitana explained. “When Kitana learned the truth, she fought against Shao Kahn’s attempted conquest of Earthrealm, eventually dying in battle. After being resurrected as an evil revenant version of her former self, Kitana now rules the Netherrealm alongside revenant Liu Kang, dedicated to the destruction of all the realms.”

Now that Kitana’s been confirmed for the next Kombat Kast, that leaves one more unknown character that’ll be featured in the livestream this week. NetherRealm previously stated that the stream would focus on D’vorah and two other characters, one of which is now known to be Kitana.

Expect more info on Kitana and other fighters this week in a Kombat Kast, and look for Mortal Kombat 11 on April 23rd when it releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

