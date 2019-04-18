‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Launch Trailer Revealed

Today, developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment released the official launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 11, which is due out next week on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. And as you would expect from a launch trailer, it sets the stage for the game’s time-bending story and shows off plenty of gameplay from the game’s extensive launch roster. And best yet, it uses the classic Mortal Kombat theme.

For those that don’t know: the game’s plot takes place some time after Shinnok’s defeat at the hands of Cassie Cage, and picks up with Raiden torturing the fallen Elder God in the Jinsei Chamber. The iconic God of Thunder, who now has a darker persona due to the Jinsei’s corruption, reveals to Shinnok his plans to destroy Earthrealm’s enemies before they can attack the realm.

However, this is where Kronika comes in, The Keeper of Time, who’s not happy with Raiden and his attempts to disrupt the balance of time after Mortal Kombat X’s events, and who is now aiming to once and for all bring order to the universe and the defiant Earthrealm.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and is slated to release on April 23. Unless you’re in Europe and on Switch, then you will need to wait until May 10 to get your hands on the game.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipating fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

