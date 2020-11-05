Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals First Mileena Fatality and Fans Are Divided

✖

Today, NetherRealm Studios revealed our first look at gameplay for Mileena, one of the game's three upcoming DLC characters releasing alongside the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S versions of the game. Included within this gameplay debut was our first look at one of the two fatalities the character will be able to unleash on helpless opponents. That said, while some fans are loving the Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired fatality, others are less impressed.

As you would expect, Mileena has been the talking point on social media among Mortal Kombat fans all day. For the most part, fans are impressed with the gameplay reveal, but there are some more negative and contested talking points. For example, there's a lot of division over Mileena's voice. And, as noted, not everyone is in love with her first fatality.

Below, you can check out the fatality for yourself. As you can see, it's very reminiscent of Sonic the Hedgehog, but it's also quite short.

Of course, when it comes to fatalities, it's impossible to please everyone. However, there have certainly been fatality reveals that have gone over more positively than this one.

Thoughts on Mileena's Fatal Blow and Fatality?

I'm gonna say her Fatal Blow is awesome. But kinda meh on her fatality. I hope her 2nd fatality will be better than this. pic.twitter.com/rV3j7NPp1w — Skarlet💉 (@myown_fantasy) November 5, 2020

Mileena has one of the worst fatalities in the game wtf 😂😂 Who at NRS thought to turn into Sonic the Hedgehog for the fatality? — Nickfamous (@n1ckfamous) November 5, 2020

LOVED everything about #Mileena trailer except for two things! Her Fatality and her default hair. Hopefully her 2nd Fatality is better.#MortalKombat11 #MortalKombat11Ultimate #MKUltimate — Ska'Vorah 🕷️ (@SkaVorah) November 5, 2020

Wow. All that wait, and she gets a lame ass fatality like that. If I were a Mileena fan, I'd be pissed. — David Banton (@DavidTB415) November 5, 2020

Just saw the Mileena trailer and booooy that fatality was dope af! — ᎪᏒᏆᎥ 🍜🎃 (@TrentArty) November 5, 2020

Ok I hate to admit it but @MK_NetherRealm did their thing with mileena’s FB and fatality. 😞I’m curious to see the other fatal tbh. I’m still doing a brutality on her every chance I get tho lol — Rel (@Fgc_Rel) November 5, 2020

I love Mileena’s fatality, omg it’s one of the best — Tsukuyomi’s Cumpkin 👻🎃 (@BottomKungLao) November 5, 2020

A special Mileena Kombat Kast is currently scheduled to go down tomorrow, and there's a good chance we will see the character's second fatality, however, for now, this hasn't been confirmed.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.